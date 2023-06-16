DRESSED in a polo shirt amid splendid sunshine at Sheffield United's Shirecliffe training ground, Paul Heckingbottom looked in a summer mode as he was about to be asked about the Blades’ Premier League fixture list.

Sometimes appearances can be deceptive.

Summer is a time for relaxation and catching a few rays for many, but as far as United’s ambitious manager; a top-flight manager, is concerned, there is precious opportunity for rest.

Even though his club's first game back in the big time is still just under two months away. The Blades welcome Crystal Palace in their curtain-raiser at Bramall Lane on August 12.

If reports are to be believed, Heckingbottom will hardly have a transfer 'war chest' at his disposal following this week's opening of the summer window.

A total of £20m is the figure being bandied around as owner Prince Abdullah keeps a tight hold on the purse strings as he continues to strive to sell up, with the Blades boss chiefly assigned with bringing in young players with potential and using the loan market intelligently.

Heckingbottom simply must get bang for his buck in the market. Convincing the calibre of players that he wants - and their representatives – that their interests will be best served by moving to Bramall Lane will also involve a painstaking amount of work and won't be straightforward. He must leave no stone unturned.

While the 45-year-old may have to be persistent with some targets and play the long game, he must also be ready to quickly pounce if anything drops. Just as it did with Tommy Doyle early in pre-season in 2022 where United beat off considerable interest from elsewhere.

Later on in the last summer window, they did the same with Doyle's Manchester City team-mate James McAtee, another who could have had his pick of Championship destinations.

The Blades also won that race after another successful pitch. That entailed a lot of work over a fair bit of time.

This week's announcement that Premier League clubs will now be able to sign up to four overseas players per season who do not meet the current points requirements of the international visa system could be a welcome boon for United, given that funds are limited. Finding overseas gems also takes work and time, of course.

Heckingbottom said: "Everyone thinks the season is done and you are off on your holidays now. But this is the toughest and hardest bit, but arguably the most important.

"We did well last year at this time of the season and it set us up really well.

"I think it is going to be more difficult this season. We have gone up another level with the calibre of player we want to attract, but arguably we probably cannot attract the ready-made Premier League players.

"We are going to have to be really good and clever in the recruitment and unearth some talent and players with potential that can go and cope with the level we are playing at."

"First and foremost, rather than thinking about where we are going to finish in the league, it's about doing our work now.

"Every day is important and every minute of every day is to work as hard as we can to get as competitive a squad as we can.

"That will just go into the season; every minute of every game scrapping for every point."

Heckingbottom is getting into battle mode early ahead of a season which will be far from easy. It rarely is at United, where the Yorkshireman has worn the equivalent of combat fatigues since being handed the manager's post.

Takeover talk, a plethora of injuries, Covid postponements, training-ground issues and transfer embargoes are among the things he has had to contend with. To his credit, he has never bemoaned his lot and has just cracked on. As he is doing now.

Heckingbottom, whose wife Claire was an NHS key worker and on the frontline during Covid, is a battler and a survivor.

And while it is easy to focus on what United will not have in 2023-24, it is easy to forget that they have plenty to admire.

They have players who have a sense of unfinished business with the top-flight after a grim relegation in 2020-21.

In addition, they will also have supporters who will watch their backs from August, something that was not afforded them amid their last sorry campaign in the top tier with their descent played out amid eerie and soulless stadiums.

A full-on Bramall Lane can never be accused of being soulless.

Heckingbottom, particularly delighted that the Blades will start their Premier League campaign on home soil, continued: "I think Covid affected clubs in different ways and Sheffield United were certainly one of those clubs that suffered without the fans as the atmosphere at Bramall Lane definitely suffered and it was a strange time and atmosphere.

"We are certainly looking forward to getting that atmosphere back. For the younger boys who have not been there, with the excitement and enthusiasm, we want to make sure that is reflected in the performances and we attack every game.

"In some games, our best might not be good enough. It is making sure we put good context on the results as well and the performances.

