Wolvehrampton Wanderers 1 Sheffield United 0: Blades show fight, just not always in the right way

Generally, it was well directed to make Wolverhampton Wanderers sweat over a 1-0 win that looked earlier on like it would be far more comfortable, but it was a moment of friendly fire which will live in the memory.

When Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza were slapping each other in an argument about who should have been marking who – or tracking back – after Pedro Neto put a shot over Sheffield United's goal, you worried what it said about a dressing room fighting a losing battle.

It was hardly Lee Bowyer v Kieron Dyer, never mind Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora, but in this era of video assistant referees, Jarred Gillet was scrolling back the footage to see if one or both should have been sent off for violent conduct.

TALKING POINT: Jack Robinson speaks to referee Darren Bond

Fortunately for the hosts, he decided against.

That really would have put the tin lid on things.

Some will have been glad to see the passion, but it has to be properly directed.

In fairness, once the air was cleared, the Blades fought with rather than against each other to ensure no further damage and even threaten an equaliser, not least when Nelson Somedo's wild swing at a Robinson long throw-in presented a surprised Auston Trusty with a chance he could not covert in the 87th minute.

GETTING SUTCK IN: Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United

The handbags apart, the problem is not the Blades' attitude, it is that they are not good enough.

It was a Gustavo Hamer free-kick booted way over the gathered red-and-white shirts from a dangerous position that prompted Molineux to sing "That's why you're going down," as Chris Wilder held his head in his hands, but really, there were plenty such examples – James McAtee falling over miscontrolling the ball, Trusty's touch so heavy as to set up a counter-attack, players fighting and the defensive ineptute of Pablo Sarabia's goal.

There were few better examples of their scrambled minds than Ivo Grbic, out of his goal, just stopping because he had see Souza go down with cramp. It does not work like that. He had not even booted the ball out of play first, just passed it wide for Sarabia to collect. Again, the Blades got lucky, the winger taking pity and putting the ball out.

Barely a couple of minutes before the only goal of the game McAtee had been sent through one-on-one by a Hamer pass, the Blades' fourth good chance of a half which saew Wolves have 70 per cent of possession.

GOAL: Pablo Sarabia (left) celebrates putting Wolverhampton Wanderers in front

The shot from the Manchester City loanee completely lacked conviction, no test of a goalkeeper of Jose Sa's quality.

And in no time at all Rayan Ait-Nouri was down the other end, crossing for Sarabia to glance into the net in glorious isolation after Trusty was pulled out of position and Yasser Laroucci failed to come over on the cover he would have seen was needed.

It was Wolves' only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, and there would only be one more, thanks in no small part to a good defensive display by Anel Ahmedhodzic. Maybe it was because he was in the more familiar surroundings of the right of a back three as opposed to the middle, maybe it was coincidence, but he looked more comfortable.

Even before McAtee's chance, the visitors had carved out three chances for Rhian Brewster.

Two came at once, the striker first volleying at Craig Dawson, then forcing a good save from the rebound. With 19 minutes on the clock, they were the first Blades chances of a one-sided start.

The next came when Jayden Bogle won a good header from the recalled Grbic's kick to release him but, put under pressure by good defending from Toti, he missed the target.

It broke the momentum of Wolves passing around the red-and-white shirts at the other end but a Premier League side ought to have broken the deadlock before Sarabia did.

Matching Wolves' 3-4-3 and encouraging Ahmedhodzic forward more, the visitors had the better of the second half without threatening enough.

Ahmedhodzic had a shot blocked, McAtee dragged wide, Brewster unable to beat Sa as he stretched to a good McAtee cross.

Laroucci had to defend well to stop Pedro Neto turning Trusty heavy touch into a disaster and Joao Gomes shot straight at Grbic in stoppage time, but it was definitely the Blades' half. If only the quality was.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Gomes; Semedo, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Aït-Nouri (Doyle 77); Sarabia (Doherty 90), Hwang (Bellegarde 85), Neto.

Unused substitutes: Bueno, Traore, Bueno, Bentley, Chirewa, Fraser.

Sheffield United: Grbic; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Larouci (Osborn 72); Norwood (Davies 83), Souza (Osula 83), Hamer; McAtee; Brewster (McBurnie 83).

Unused substitutes: Foderingham, Arblaster, Curtis,, Brooks, Sasnauskas.