Yorkshire round-up: Exit at Rotherham United as Sheffield United sign winger + signings for Hull City and Barnsley FC

Kioso only signed for the Millers on a three-year deal last summer from Luton Town, but endured a frustrating and injury-affected first campaign at the club.

After suffering a groin problem in the early stages of his career in South Yorkshire, the luckless defender was then laid low by a separate ankle complaint.He made just 13 appearances in his first season at the club.

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Hacken winger Benie Traore as their third summer signing.

Rotherham United defender Peter Kioso, who has joined League One side Peterborough United on loan. Picture: Getty.

The Blades have won the race for the services of the Ivorian, who had also attracted interest from Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers following some impressive form with the Swedish title-chasers.

Traore represents United's third summer addition in the past week following the captures of Tunisian international midfielder Anis Ben Slimane and French wing-back Yasser Larouci.

Hull City have sealed complete the signing of former Crystal Palace winger Jason Lokilo, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Doncaster Rovers.

The Belgian, 24, has penned a two-year deal with the Tigers, with the club holding an option of a third year.

Lokilo came through the academy at Anderlecht before moving to England, with the wingman making one first-team appearance for Palace as a youngster in 2017.

Lokilo, who featured 39 times for Rovers in 2020-21 after a loan stint in the second half of the previous season, most recently played for Turkish side Istanbulspor where he made 16 appearances during the last campaign, scoring four goals for the Super Lig outfit.

The wingman is City's second signing of the close season and follows on from the addition of Manchester City loan striker Liam Delap, who has joined for the 2023-24 campaign.

Barnsley have completed the loan signing of Middlesbrough keeper Liam Roberts.

The Reds, who had also expressed interest in Bradford City keeper Harry Lewis, quickly turned their attentions to ex-Northampton Town custodian Roberts after being informed he was made available for loan by the Teessiders.

The Oakwell club were in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeping option following the departure of Brad Collins to Championship club Coventry City and Roberts fits the bill.

Roberts made just five appearances for Boro last term following his arrival last summer.

Boro have already brought in two keepers so far in the close season with ex-QPR star Seny Dieng and Aussie keeper Tom Glover arriving at the club – with another set to follow in a back-up option in Jamie Jones – prompting the decision to allow Roberts to leave in pursuit of regular first-team football.FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah and former Solihull Moors forward Andy Dallas could be the next to follow.