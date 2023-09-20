Sheffield United may be winless in the Premier League but their average attendance ranking is considerably more impressive than their points tally.

The Blades have picked up one point so far this season, having cruelly been edged out by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

They sit 17th in the table, level on points with two of the Premier League’s bottom three sides.

However, they are not in the bottom three when it comes to average attendances.

Here is the average attendance of every Premier League club this season, using Transfermarkt data.

1 . Premier League attendances Here are the Premier League average attendance figures. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 20. AFC Bournemouth 17,012 Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 19. Luton Town 10,663 Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images Photo Sales