Sheffield United's Chris Wilder joins disapproval as FA Cup replays are scrapped in schedule changes

As of 2024-25 there will be no replays in the competition proper, one of a number of changes after the Football Association’s six-year deal with the Premier League.

The decision was made “in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions”. No one playing in the first two rounds are involved in these.

Next season’s Champions League has 64 more games and it, the Europa and Conference Leagues each have a midweek to themselves.

Despite that, all FA Cup ties will be on “weekends” – although that is laughably defined as from Friday to Wednesday. The final will be on the penultimate Saturday of the Premier League season.

The Premier League's winter break – half-hearted at best this season – will be scrapped to allow for a "mid-August" start.

It is the scrapping of replays and lack of consultation Football League chief executive Trevor Birch called “frustrating and disappointing”. His clubs will be “seeking appropriate compensation” although the FA has promised to add £33m to the £100m it provides to grassroots football.

OPPOSITION: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was in favour of keeping FA Cup replays

Wilder, whose first managerial job was with North Counties East side Alfreton Town before joining Halifax Town, criticised the move.

“The game is dictated and dominated by the big boys and the big boys don't want FA Cup replays, do they?” he said.

“What does that do to non-league clubs getting to the fairytale world of round three? Clubs have had FA Cup runs and replays that have financially benefited them for the next five years.