Sheffield United's defeat to Newcastle United 'epitomised' season, says Chris Wilder after relegation confirmed

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder claimed his side’s defeat to Newcastle United epitomised their season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Apr 2024, 19:29 BST

The Blades were put out of their misery at St. James’ Park, as the Magpies romped to a 5-1 win and made sure Sheffield United will be playing in the Championship next season.

Relegation appeared a certainty before a ball was kicked and Wilder conceded his side were teetering on the edge. Speaking after the game, he said: “Listen, we were teetering on the edge and obviously have been put to bed. Yet again, this season can be epitomised in terms of the game today.

“First half, possibly Eddie [Howe] will say his team was lethargic or not up to it; I would say that we were really good. We created some incredible chances and goals change the manner of a game.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United (L), looks dejected after the team's defeat, which confirms Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League, in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James Park on April 27, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United (L), looks dejected after the team's defeat, which confirms Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League, in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James Park on April 27, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“And then second half really is how it’s been. Physically they upped the tempo, they turned the heat on us and the goals we concede are really poor from a leadership point of view yet again.

“We go 2-1 down, we go three, four, five really quickly, which has happened too many times.”

Sheffield United have been relegated with three games to go, therefore Wilder will have plenty of time to assess his squad before the curtain comes down on the season.

Wilder’s men will host Nottingham Forest before visiting Everton and ending the campaign on home turf against Tottenham Hotspur.

