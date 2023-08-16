All Sections
Sheffield United's opening weekend attendance compared to Premier League rivals Brentford, Everton, Newcastle United and Burnley

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League, in the company of England’s elite.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

With high-profile clashes come high attendances and fans turned out in their numbers for the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Even a difficult summer for the Blades could not completely dampen enthusiasm for the return of competitive football and a healthy crowd watched Paul Heckingbottom’s side host Crystal Palace.

But how did the attendance compare to other games across the division?

Here are the Premier League attendances from the opening weekend ranked.

Here are the attendances from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

1. Premier League attendances

Here are the attendances from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Attendance: N/A

2. 10. AFC Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United

Attendance: N/A Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Attendance: 17,066

3. 9. Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Attendance: 17,066 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Attendance: 21,572

4. 8. Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Attendance: 21,572 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

