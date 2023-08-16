Sheffield United's opening weekend attendance compared to Premier League rivals Brentford, Everton, Newcastle United and Burnley
Sheffield United are back in the Premier League, in the company of England’s elite.
With high-profile clashes come high attendances and fans turned out in their numbers for the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season.
Even a difficult summer for the Blades could not completely dampen enthusiasm for the return of competitive football and a healthy crowd watched Paul Heckingbottom’s side host Crystal Palace.
But how did the attendance compare to other games across the division?
Here are the Premier League attendances from the opening weekend ranked.
1 / 3