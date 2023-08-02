Sheffield United's predicted Premier League finish compared to Everton, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace
The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs preparing their squads and giving supporters a clearer picture of the team they will be watching this season.
However, casting predictions remains a difficult task as football is full of shocks. Last season exemplified this, as the Premier League and the EFL’s three tiers threw up plenty of surprises.
Sky Bet have launched their 2023/24 Fan Hope Survey, having quizzed supporters on where they think their club will finish. Here is the predicted Premier League table for the upcoming season based on what fans have had to say.