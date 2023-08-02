As the 2023/24 campaign draws closer, fans across the country are predicting how their clubs will fare.

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs preparing their squads and giving supporters a clearer picture of the team they will be watching this season.

However, casting predictions remains a difficult task as football is full of shocks. Last season exemplified this, as the Premier League and the EFL’s three tiers threw up plenty of surprises.

Sky Bet have launched their 2023/24 Fan Hope Survey, having quizzed supporters on where they think their club will finish. Here is the predicted Premier League table for the upcoming season based on what fans have had to say.

1 . Predicted Premier League table Here is the Premier League table as predicted by fans. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 20. Luton Town Average position predicted: 16th Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 19. Sheffield United Average position predicted: 15th Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 18. Everton Average position predicted: 15th Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo Sales