Sheffield United's predicted Premier League finish compared to Everton, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace

As the 2023/24 campaign draws closer, fans across the country are predicting how their clubs will fare.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:37 BST

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs preparing their squads and giving supporters a clearer picture of the team they will be watching this season.

However, casting predictions remains a difficult task as football is full of shocks. Last season exemplified this, as the Premier League and the EFL’s three tiers threw up plenty of surprises.

Sky Bet have launched their 2023/24 Fan Hope Survey, having quizzed supporters on where they think their club will finish. Here is the predicted Premier League table for the upcoming season based on what fans have had to say.

Here is the Premier League table as predicted by fans.

1. Predicted Premier League table

Here is the Premier League table as predicted by fans. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Average position predicted: 16th

2. 20. Luton Town

Average position predicted: 16th Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Average position predicted: 15th

3. 19. Sheffield United

Average position predicted: 15th Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Average position predicted: 15th

4. 18. Everton

Average position predicted: 15th Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

