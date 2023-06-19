The 40-year-old took the reins last November following a spell as caretaker boss at the Vitality Stadium. He steered the Cherries to safety in the top flight last season but has been axed ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

In a club statement, AFC Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley said: "Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

"As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

He steered the Cherries to safety in the top flight last season. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

"We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future."