An uninspiring run of form has piled pressure on the 76-year-old, who returned to Selhurst Park for a second spell in charge last year. It now appears his time at the club is up, with reports suggesting his exit is imminent.

According to The Athletic, Hodgson is set to be sacked by Palace with Oliver Glasner the leading candidate to step into his shoes. Glasner was most recently the head coach at Eintracht Frankfurt and has also led Wolfsburg, LASK and SV Ried.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace days appear numbered. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Palace currently sit 15th in the Premier League, just five points clear of safety having picked up three wins in 19 games.

Selhurst Park has been a hostile environment in recent weeks, with protests against Hodgson and chairman Steve Parish staged. There has been fierce criticism of the club’s strategy, with their decision to return to Hodgson after dismissing Patrick Vieira among the calls to have come under fire.