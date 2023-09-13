All Sections
Sheffield United's staggering wage spend in promotion-winning season when compared to Middlesbrough, Watford, West Brom and Burnley - gallery

Sheffield United were NOT among the highest spenders in the Championship last season despite finishing second and winning promotion to the Premier League.
By Nick Westby
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

According to data research by Genting Casino the Blades spent the SIXTH most amount on player wages in the 2022/23 season, some £18.6m.

What might surprise is which Yorkshire clubs also featured in the top 10, despite two of them struggling.

In 2022-23, Watford had the highest wage bill in the Championship, at £31.3 million, less than any team in the Premier League.

Two of the highest earners in the league, Ismaïla Sarr (£3.28 million) and Tom Cleverley (£2.6 million) played their football at Watford last season.

Close behind in second is Burnley, who spent £29.6 million on player wages last season.

Unlike Watford, Burnley’s expenditure under Vincent Kompany was much more successful, seeing them promoted back to the Premier League in their first season back in the Championship with seven games remaining, a Championship record.

In third is another team that spent big to bounce straight back to the Premier League, Norwich City. Falling short despite their hefty wage bill, Norwich City paid out £26.5 million in player wages last season but finished in 13th place.

Ben Gibson was their highest-earning player, bringing home an annual salary of just over £2million, equalling £40,000 weekly.

