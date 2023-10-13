Sheffield United's top priority, Leeds United progress report, Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday in-tray and the hard slog that is the Championship - FootballTalk Podcast
The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest topics surrounding Yorkshire football, starting with the top priority for Sheffield United in the next few weeks as they continue their search for a first Premier League win of the season.
Leeds United head into the international break on a high and tipped as a favourite for promotion, while Sheffield Wednesday are copying their Steel City rivals in finding a winning formula impossible – giving incoming boss Danny Rohl a huge job of turning a terrible season around.
Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United’s recent form is also a topic for discussion.
