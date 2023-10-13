THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest topics surrounding Yorkshire football, starting with the top priority for Sheffield United in the next few weeks as they continue their search for a first Premier League win of the season.

Leeds United head into the international break on a high and tipped as a favourite for promotion, while Sheffield Wednesday are copying their Steel City rivals in finding a winning formula impossible – giving incoming boss Danny Rohl a huge job of turning a terrible season around.

Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United’s recent form is also a topic for discussion.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter