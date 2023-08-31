Sheffield United's tough return to life at the top and comparing Championship rivals Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Rotherham United - FootballTalk Podcast
In the latest episode of our show, we look at how Sheffield United can turn around their difficult start to the Premier League campaign, Leeds United’s up-and-down week which brought victory at Ipswich before a Carabao Cup defeat on penalties at League Two Salford City.
Our panel of football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, along with host Mark Singleton, then cast an eye over Hull City’s start to the 2023-24, as well as the early-season struggles for fellow Yorksnire championship teams, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter
