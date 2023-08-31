All Sections
Sheffield United's tough return to life at the top and comparing Championship rivals Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Rotherham United - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate
By Phil Harrison
Published 31st Aug 2023, 18:18 BST

In the latest episode of our show, we look at how Sheffield United can turn around their difficult start to the Premier League campaign, Leeds United’s up-and-down week which brought victory at Ipswich before a Carabao Cup defeat on penalties at League Two Salford City.

Our panel of football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, along with host Mark Singleton, then cast an eye over Hull City’s start to the 2023-24, as well as the early-season struggles for fellow Yorksnire championship teams, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

