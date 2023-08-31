THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate

In the latest episode of our show, we look at how Sheffield United can turn around their difficult start to the Premier League campaign, Leeds United’s up-and-down week which brought victory at Ipswich before a Carabao Cup defeat on penalties at League Two Salford City.

Our panel of football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, along with host Mark Singleton, then cast an eye over Hull City’s start to the 2023-24, as well as the early-season struggles for fellow Yorksnire championship teams, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.