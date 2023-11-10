Sheffield United's wait finally over, Leeds United's statement win, Rotherham United's need for points and Bradford City get their man - FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall start by celebrating a first Premier League win of the season for Sheffield United before moving on to the ‘statement victory’ for Leeds United in beating the Championship’s runaway leaders, Leicester City.
They also consider how Rotherham United can improve their league position in the Championship, as some of their performances suggest should be the case, as well as the appointment of Graham Alexander by Bradford City as their new manager. The FA Cup first round and the subsequent second round draw are also mulled over.
Plus, our panel also reveal their choices for Team of the Week and Player of the Week – see if you agree.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter.
