All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Sheffield United's weekend attendance compared to Premier League rivals Everton, Arsenal, Brentford and more

Fans were treated to another thrilling round of Premier League fixtures over the August bank holiday weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST

Sheffield United, the top flight’s only Yorkshire side, suffered another defeat but battled bravely against the reigning champions Manchester City.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool saw off Newcastle United in dramatic circumstances and Fulham battled to a draw with Arsenal.

But which top flight fixture was the most well attended?

Here are all the Premier League attendances from the weekend.

Here are the Premier League attendances from the weekend.

1. Premier League attendances

Here are the Premier League attendances from the weekend. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Photo Sales
10,567

2. 10. AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

10,567 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16,997

3. 9. Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

16,997 Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
21,591

4. 8. Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa

21,591 Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueArsenalEvertonManchester CityBrentfordYorkshireLiverpool