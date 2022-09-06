Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham on a potentially significant moment in Blades' season at Hull

It came in the first half, when in-form seven-goal striker Oscar Estupinan raced clear and looked like cancelling out United's lead, only for Wes Foderingham to make a superb save and even better follow-up block.

The Championship leaders went onto kill the game in the second half with Sander Berge's strike, but it was an encounter when Foderingham's contribution was hugely significant.

He said: "He had a lot of time to make his mind up and sometimes, that can be difficult for a centre-forward. The longer he takes to make up his mind, the easier for me and I just tried to hold my position and make the save and did.

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage.

"The save had significance. Without blowing my own trumpet, it is a different game and outcome if that goal comes in at the moment in time.

"It's nice to help out now and again."

Hull's first home reverse of the season came at a further price with Benjamin Tetteh becoming the latest addition to their lengthy injury list.

The Ghanaian is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring problem.

