The encounter was not much of an advert for the Championship but Wednesday had the lion’s share of chances against a lacklustre Cardiff side. Anthony Musaba finished a slick attacking move in stylish fashion to open the scoring but the deficit was overturned with late goals from Karlan Grant and Kion Etete.

Fans hoping excitement would warm them up in the early stages were left disappointed, as a cagey battle ensued. Moments of quality were fleeting and there was little for the Hillsborough faithful to get on their feet for.

Bailey Cadamarteri saw a shot blocked after being picked out by Marvin Johnson but the affair soon returned to its relatively lifeless state.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Cardiff City. Image: Steve Ellis

It spoke volumes for the lack of style on show that Jak Alnwick having to punch an Akin Famewo punt out for a throw-in generated some cheers from the home support.

However, Musaba breathed life into a dull affair by opening the scoring in stunning fashion. Johnson sent Musaba in behind with an exquisite through ball but there was still plenty for the Wednesday wideman to do.

He sold Dimitrios Goutas a dream to cut inside from the left-hand side of the box, steadied himself, and rifled beyond a helpless Alnwick. It was not the catalyst for an rise in the level of entertainment but a strike that sent the Owls into the interval with a lead.

Wednesday continued to enjoy more of the ball when action resumed and Cadamarteri drew an early save after diverting a Vaulks cross towards goal.

Bambo Diaby lashed a shot into a Cardiff shirt and George Byers also saw an effort blocked after being teed up by Callum Paterson. Johnson then fired a vicious effort across goal from the left but Alnwick reacted swiftly to get a hand to it.

Wednesday appeared to be reaching full stride but let their lead slip, allowing Grant to steer a tame effort into the bottom corner. Efforts to regain the lead were in vain and Cardiff struck late to complete a shock comeback.