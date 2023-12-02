Sheffield Wednesday boosted their hopes of escaping the Championship relegation zone with a 3-1 win over play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers.

Teenage sensation Bailey Cadamarteri opened the scoring with his first senior goal after just five minutes, but his effort was cancelled out by a second-half Sammie Szmodics header.

Marvin Johnson entered the fray as a substitute and restored the advantage with his first goal since returning to the fold at Hillsborough. Victory was made sure of in stoppage time by Josh Windass, who kept his cool to tuck home in a one-on-one situation.

When Dominic Iorfa was forced off by injury after just four minutes, the home faithful could have been forgiven for fearing it would be one of those afternoons.

Danny Rohl handed another start to highly-rated youngster Bailey Cadamarteri. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

However, the mood in S6 was soon lifted by an early opener from highly-rated prodigy Cadamarteri. Seeing a homegrown talent open his senior account is always special and the young marksman did so in stylish fashion.

There was still plenty to do when he was fed by Josh Windass but the teenager rifled home with conviction, rendering Leopold Wahlstedt helpless between the Rovers sticks.

Buoyed by the swift start, Wednesday sought to maintain their momentum and went searching for a second. Callum Paterson stung the palms of Wahlstedt with a thunderous low drive and Barry Bannan saw a shot tipped round the post.

As threatening as the Owls looked in the ascendency, there were first-half warnings regarding the attacking quality possessed by Blackburn. Callum Brittain was unlucky to see a curling effort find the wrong side of the woodwork after being teed up by the tricky Andrew Moran.

A crucial interception from Will Vaulks denied Szmodics the opportunity to pull the trigger from close-range as Rovers hunted an equaliser.

Wednesday’s spark faded as the half-time whistle approached and Blackburn emerged as the side looking most likely to score. A vital last-ditch tackle from Bambo Diaby was required to thwart Szmodics, who later drew two stops from Dawson on the stroke of half-time.

Wednesday mirrored the start of the first-half by racing out of the traps after the restart. Bannan picked out Paterson in a dangerous position but the utility man’s shot was too central to worry Wahlstedt.

However, Rovers weathered the early storm and the next goal was one that sent the travelling fans into a frenzy. James Hill hooked the ball towards Szmodics at the back post and the Blackburn captain headed home.

The visitors were gifted an opportunity when a clumsy Windass touch teed up Moran, but a sea of blue and white shirts ensured the shot did not reach Dawson.

Blackburn’s brief grip on the game was soon lost and Wednesday restored their lead through Johnson. An outcast under the recently axed Xisco Munoz, the 33-year-old continued his resurgence under Danny Rohl with a low drive that nestled in the bottom corner.