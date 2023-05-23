Fans of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley have been told which pubs near Wembley Stadium they can visit before the League One play-off final.

The Owls have been given an allocation of 36,634 and will occupy seats on the East side of the stadium. The Reds, on the other hand, have been allocated 37,325 tickets and will be housed on the West side on May 29.

There are 10 pubs Barnsley fans have been told they can visit by Brent Council, meanwhile Sheffield Wednesday have been given a list of five. The five venues Owls fans have been granted access to are The Blue Check, Wembley Tavern, Stadium Sports Bar, The Torch and Crock of Gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley fans have been told they can visit Box Park, The Green Man, Crystals, The Arch, Station 41, The Liquor Station, JJ Moons, La Regina, Black Sheep and White Horse.

The League One play-off final will be held on May 29. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images