Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC fans learn which pubs they can visit before Wembley play-off final showdown

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley have been told which pubs near Wembley Stadium they can visit before the League One play-off final.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:07 BST

The Owls have been given an allocation of 36,634 and will occupy seats on the East side of the stadium. The Reds, on the other hand, have been allocated 37,325 tickets and will be housed on the West side on May 29.

There are 10 pubs Barnsley fans have been told they can visit by Brent Council, meanwhile Sheffield Wednesday have been given a list of five. The five venues Owls fans have been granted access to are The Blue Check, Wembley Tavern, Stadium Sports Bar, The Torch and Crock of Gold.

Barnsley fans have been told they can visit Box Park, The Green Man, Crystals, The Arch, Station 41, The Liquor Station, JJ Moons, La Regina, Black Sheep and White Horse.

The League One play-off final will be held on May 29. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesThe League One play-off final will be held on May 29. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
The League One play-off final will be held on May 29. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Supporters of both clubs have been reminded there is a ‘no street drinking zone’ on Olympic Way and the surrounding area on the day the two clubs meet. Anyone caught drinking alcohol on the streets could face a fine of up to £500 upon prosecution and prohibited items will have to be handed over. A fixed penalty notice of £100 will be issued to anyone who breaches the rule.

