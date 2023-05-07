Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC learn play-off opponents: Who and when do they play

After finishing the regular season with a 1-0 win over Derby County to finish third with a whopping 96 points, Sheffield Wednesday will play Peterborough United in the two-legged semi-final.
Peterborough extended their season and hopes of reaching the Championship after winning 2-0 at Barnsley on the final day to move above Derby and into sixth place, the Rams missing out by a single point courtesy of that defeat at Hillsborough.
Barnsley had already secured fourth spot and now face Bolton Wanderers over two legs for a place in the final. Michael Duff’s side go into the play-offs having not won any of their final three games of the season.
First legs
Friday, May 12: League One play-off semi A 1st leg Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday (2000)
Saturday, May 13: League One play-off semi B 1st leg Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley (1500)
Second legs
Thursday, May 18: League One play-off semi A 2nd leg Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United (2000)
Friday, May 19: League One play-off semi B 2nd leg Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers (2000)
Final
Monday, May 29: League One play-off final (1500)