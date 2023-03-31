THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, The Yorkshire Post’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on England’s promising start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

They also look at how Leeds United will be affected by injuries to key players during the international break before turning their attention to the proposed takeover of Huddersfield Town by US businessman Kevin M.Nagle.

The team also look at the race for automatic promotion involving Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in League One, before casting an eye over whether Bradford City can achieve something similar in League Two. They discuss what needs to happen next for Doncaster Rovers to get themselves out of League Two as well as Harrogate Town’s chances of survival.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.