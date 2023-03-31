All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
51 minutes ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley target same automatic goal, Huddersfield Town takeover, Bradford City's promotion dream and what next for Doncaster Rovers - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By Phil Harrison
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:24 BST

On this week’s show, The Yorkshire Post’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on England’s promising start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

They also look at how Leeds United will be affected by injuries to key players during the international break before turning their attention to the proposed takeover of Huddersfield Town by US businessman Kevin M.Nagle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team also look at the race for automatic promotion involving Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in League One, before casting an eye over whether Bradford City can achieve something similar in League Two. They discuss what needs to happen next for Doncaster Rovers to get themselves out of League Two as well as Harrogate Town’s chances of survival.

Most Popular
.
.
.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

BarnsleyEnglandPremier LeagueFootball League