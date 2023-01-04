A second manager of a team in the top half of League One has lost his job this year, and 2023 is barely four days old.

Hot on the heels of Danny Cowley getting the boot from Portsmouth on Monday night, Peterborough United have now parted company with Grant McCann, despite Posh being EIGHTH in League One.

They have immediately moved to install Darren Ferguson as manager until the end of the season, making it the FOURTH time the Scot has taken charge of Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann previously managed Doncaster Rovers and Hull City, leaving the former for the latter after just one season.

Grant McCann has been sacked as manager of Peterborough United. (Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was handed his second stint at the Peterborough helm in February 2022 after leaving Hull but despite an upswing in form could not prevent the club from being relegated from the Championship last season.

Assistant manager Cliff Byrne has also left the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Grant and Cliff have been very professional throughout their time with the football club,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony told the club’s official website.

“Sometimes in football, it just hasn’t worked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the squad that we have, at the beginning of January, where we are in the league table is not where we expected and we feel if we are going to give ourselves a chance of a promotion run, now is the time to make that change.

“After watching us lose 3-0 at home [to Wycombe] on New Year’s Day, that hammered home what kind of run we have been on, one win in 10 weeks and that is just not going to cut it. We have high expectations, and those high expectations will continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incoming boss Ferguson last managed Peterborough before McCann’s appointment last year and won promotion from League One in 2021.

“We are not talking a long-term appointment,” said MacAnthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been agreed between ourselves and Darren that the best way is for him to come in and work with the squad.