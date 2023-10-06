All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City - Who next after Xisco Munoz and Mark Hughes exit? FootballTalk Podcast

WITH this week’s managerial departures at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City, the FootballTalk team have recorded an extra podcast to cover the events.
By Phil Harrison
Published 6th Oct 2023, 07:48 BST

The YP’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner joins ‘caretaker’ host Phil Harrison to discuss Xisco Munoz’s sacking by Sheffield Wednesday and the departure of Mark Hughes at Bradford, as well as focussing on who are the best – and most likely – candidates to take over at each club.

Could the ‘Red Adair’ of football Neil Warnock – a lifelong Blades fan and former manager of Wednesday’s fierce Steel City rivals – be about to take over at the Owls – and how would that go down with the fans? Who will succeed Hughes at the Bantams and is there enough time to turn the team around from an 18th-placed straggler in League Two and back into a play-off contender?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:WHOStuart RaynerRed Adair