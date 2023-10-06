Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City - Who next after Xisco Munoz and Mark Hughes exit? FootballTalk Podcast
The YP’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner joins ‘caretaker’ host Phil Harrison to discuss Xisco Munoz’s sacking by Sheffield Wednesday and the departure of Mark Hughes at Bradford, as well as focussing on who are the best – and most likely – candidates to take over at each club.
Could the ‘Red Adair’ of football Neil Warnock – a lifelong Blades fan and former manager of Wednesday’s fierce Steel City rivals – be about to take over at the Owls – and how would that go down with the fans? Who will succeed Hughes at the Bantams and is there enough time to turn the team around from an 18th-placed straggler in League Two and back into a play-off contender?
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.