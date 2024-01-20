Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City issue statements on report of racism towards Kasey Palmer
Palmer reported a racist gesture from the stands during the Championship meeting between the Owls and the Sky Blues. Both clubs have now issued statements, featuring comments from their respective owners.
A statement issued by Wednesday read: “Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture from the stands reported by Sky Blues player Kasey Palmer during today’s game at Hillsborough.
“Both clubs roundly condemn any form of discrimination and abuse, and underline that there is no place for this kind of behaviour in football or our wider society.
“We will work together with the relevant authorities and anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Coventry City and the football world in stamping out this abhorrent and wholly unacceptable behaviour.”
Wednesday’s owner Dejphon Chansiri said: “We absolutely condemn the abuse reported by Kasey Palmer today and stand together with Coventry City in our clear stance that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”
Coventry’s statement read: “Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture directed at our player Kasey Palmer in today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
“We entirely condemn the abuse and are totally clear that there is no place for this abuse or discrimination in football or in our wider society.
“Relevant authorities will now be worked with and we expect action to be taken against any supporter identified.”
Coventry owner Doug King said: “We completely condemn the abuse aimed at Kasey today and will support him following this incident. There is no place for this in football or society and support Sheffield Wednesday and the authorities in taking the strongest possible action.”