Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City have issued statements on a report of racism directed towards Coventry’s Kasey Palmer.

Palmer reported a racist gesture from the stands during the Championship meeting between the Owls and the Sky Blues. Both clubs have now issued statements, featuring comments from their respective owners.

A statement issued by Wednesday read: “Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture from the stands reported by Sky Blues player Kasey Palmer during today’s game at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both clubs roundly condemn any form of discrimination and abuse, and underline that there is no place for this kind of behaviour in football or our wider society.

Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City have issued statements on a report of racism. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

“We will work together with the relevant authorities and anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Coventry City and the football world in stamping out this abhorrent and wholly unacceptable behaviour.”

Wednesday’s owner Dejphon Chansiri said: “We absolutely condemn the abuse reported by Kasey Palmer today and stand together with Coventry City in our clear stance that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”

Coventry’s statement read: “Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture directed at our player Kasey Palmer in today’s game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We entirely condemn the abuse and are totally clear that there is no place for this abuse or discrimination in football or in our wider society.

“Relevant authorities will now be worked with and we expect action to be taken against any supporter identified.”