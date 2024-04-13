Danny Rohl has overseen a significant uplift in form at Hillsborough, although the ruthless nature of the division has ensured they have not been able to pull away from danger.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, have been unable to put together a run of positive results long enough to ease their worries. The Terriers have not won back-to-back league games since September, when Neil Warnock was still at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately for the two Yorkshire clubs, there is an array of clubs also in firm danger of relegation to League One. With Rotherham United’s fate already sealed, there are only two relegation spots left and a host of clubs to potentially fill them.

Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday are battling to avoid the drop. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

How each endangered club fares in their respective run-ins will prove decisive, but some will arguably have it easier than others. Below is a look at the run-ins of each club positioned between 16th and 23rd, ranked by the average league position of their remaining opponents.

Plymouth Argyle – 16

A clash with Leicester City appeared the most daunting when eyes were cast on Plymouth’s final four fixtures. However, it was a firm test they passed with flying colours as the Pilgrims stunned the Foxes with a 1-0 win. With two lowly sides and a stuttering Hull City left to play, Neil Dewsnip’s men will most likely be feeling confident.

Millwall (A)

Hull City (H)

John Eustace’s side are in a rut and have two relegation battle six-pointers sandwiched between games in which they will not be fancied.

Coventry City (H)

Rotherham United (A)

Norwich City (H)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting off with two relegation battle six-pointers, these fixtures are arguably in ‘must-win’ territory. West Bromwich Albion are tough nuts to crack but Sunderland are not the side they were last season.

Stoke City (H)

Blackburn Rovers (A)

West Bromwich Albion (H)

Sunderland (A)

Millwall – 13.75

The Lions will avoid promotion-chasers in their final batch of fixtures, with their first two games coming against sides that could be on the beach.

Sunderland (A)

Plymouth Argyle (H)

Swansea City (A)

Stoke City – 13.5

Picking up points against their relegation battle rivals, Wednesday and Plymouth, could prove crucial ahead of two tricky ties to end the season.

Sheffield Wednesday (A)

Plymouth Argyle (H)

Southampton (A)

Bristol City (H)

Huddersfield Town – 13

Huddersfield could potentially have a hand in deciding how the promotion race plays out on the final day of the season, when they visit Ipswich Town. As for their own battle, they will see their first three games as the most winnable.

Bristol City (A)

Swansea City (H)

Birmingham City (H)

Ipswich Town (A)

Blackburn Rovers – 8.25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some would argue it does not get harder than away trips to Leeds and Leicester. However, both have shown vulnerability of late. A win against Sheffield Wednesday would be crucial, with the sides both embroiled in the survival battle.

Leeds United (A)

Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Coventry City (H)

Leicester City (A)

Queens Park Rangers – 7

It is difficult to ignore that each of QPR’s fixtures pits them against a side with promotion ambitions. However, the R’s are a different beast under Marti Cifuentes.

Hull City (A)

Preston North End (H)

Leeds United (H)