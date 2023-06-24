FOR Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Leeds United, key decisions in the coming days and next few weeks will be hugely significant in the context of the new 2023-24 EFL campaign - even though a ball won’t be kicked until early August.

All three Yorkshire clubs currently find themselves without managers with the start of pre-season just around the corner.

Just 26 days ago, Darren Moore and Michael Duff stood next to each other in opposing technical areas at Wembley as the Owls and Reds locked horns in an all-White Rose League One play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both could take pride in their respective team's efforts and there was optimism for the future among both sets of supporters when the dust settled. That has been abruptly halted by the contrasting departures of both.

Dejphon Chansiri, owner of Sheffield Wednesday. Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.

Moore's farewell was a total bolt from the blue in particular and the big question still remains why.

Speaking on Friday, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri refuted suggestions that the exit of the 49-year-old, who left by mutual consent in a bombshell development on Monday, had anything to do with differences of opinion regarding recruitment and transfer budgets.

He did hint at a reason why, but refused to elaborate further.

In the here and now, he is focusing on Moore's successor.

Paraag Marathe has been leading Leeds United's head coaching search (Picture: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of names have already been linked, from home and abroad, including Paul Ince, Steven Gerrard, Nathan Jones, Vitor Campelos, Torsten Lieberknecht and Bruno Lage.

Chansiri has confirmed that he has already received many applications, including from some 'big names.'

Ideally, he would like to appoint someone by the time players return to pre-season at the end of next week, but has suggested that he will wait a bit longer for the right candidate to come along.

He said: "We have had many applications, from big names to names who are not so familiar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it doesn’t matter to me about names, the most important thing is that the new manager will be the right fit for Sheffield Wednesday.

"Football is not like any other business, one coach with a great CV can do not so well and the opposite of that is true as well.

"This is football, there is always risk. But I can assure everyone that I will appoint the best manager I believe for our club.

"Of course, my preference is to have the manager in place for when the players return but at the same time, this appointment will not be rushed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is all about getting the right manager for our club, whether that is from the UK or overseas or anywhere in the world.

"I want a manager who plays attacking football and it will not be based on money, it will be based on coaching ability and who can bring the right philosophy to Sheffield Wednesday. We must always look to improve as a club."

Mystery surrounds Moore's exit. Chansiri's reference to attacking football may have been a pointed one in that regard. Or it might just be something else entirely different.

He commented: "First of all, let me make it clear that Darren’s departure had nothing to do with our recruitment process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That applies to the January transfer window and the process we will follow in the summer window. It was also nothing to do with budgets for the season ahead.

"I was asked the question on Tuesday (at a fans forum) – ‘do you think fans would agree with Darren leaving if I clarified more?’

"I said some fans may, some may not, it would depend on personal opinion. I said I do not like to talk too much about personal situations and I stand by that.

"The only thing I can add is that if I revealed the reasons, I am sure the majority would agree why we mutually agreed to go our separate ways."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley, meanwhile, are in the process of setting up interviews for several candidates wishing to replace Duff, with the wheels in motion regarding his departure to Swansea effectively starting last week.

Several names have already been linked including, intriguingly, Moore - who is previously understood to have been interested in the position before his time at Sheffield Wednesday. Former Huddersfield Town chief Danny Cowley is another name figuring in the early betting.

Duff's first-team coach Martin Devaney, who has had a long association with the club and took caretaker charge at the end of 2021-22, is also tipped to be a contender. In that regard, he would represent a 'continuity candidate.'

In contrast to Barnsley and the Owls, Leeds are in the final stages of their search for a new head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman-elect Paraag Marathe and Leeds chief executive officer Angus Kinnear have been conducting face-to-face interviews with candidates on the final shortlist for the vacant position in London this week.

Patrick Vieira, Scott Parker and Daniel Farke are among those spoken to and the process is now drawing to a close.

Leeds are still waiting formal ratification from the EFL regarding 49ers Enterprises' takeover, which is said to be very close.

The green light is likely to be immediately followed by an announcement on the club's head coach.