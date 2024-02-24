All Sections
Danny Rohl paid tribute to the culture in his Sheffield Wednesday squad after overseeing a 2-1 win over Bristol City.
Wednesday secured their second consecutive league win courtesy of an Ike Ugbo brace, despite ending the game with 10 men following Di’Shon Bernard’s dismissal.

The win took the club’s points tally to 32, adding to the pressure already on their rivals in the Championship relegation battle. Speaking after the game, Rohl hailed the competitive spirit in his squad.

He said: "At the moment, I'm very happy, Yesterday, we had a high-quality last training [session] before the game. It was great to see how we challenged both teams - the starters against the subs in this case. It was good to see.

Danny Rohl led Sheffield Wednesday to victory over Bristol City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty ImagesDanny Rohl led Sheffield Wednesday to victory over Bristol City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
"Everybody was fighting for the position to come in the squad, in the starting XI. I think we need this culture and then you can improve and then you can enjoy.

"Ike did well, Ian [Poveda] did well. Two good signings in January, but also my other players around [them]. Understanding new players, this is important.”

The full-time whistle was followed by jubilant scenes at Hillsborough but Rohl is well aware of the relentless nature of a survival scrap. He has warned his players they are not able to rest despite their recent upturn in form.

He said: “What is in my mind is the next game. Next week is again tough with Rotherham, Plymouth and Leeds. We do not have a situation where we can rest. We have to go again and again and if we do this, then we have a great opportunity to achieve our goals. Our confidence and conviction is going up.”

