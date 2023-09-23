Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has called for togetherness after fans chanted for him to be sacked during the 3-0 defeat to Swansea City.

The Owls delivered another lacklustre performance in Wales, conceding three goals and offering no reply.

There were travelling supporters who turned on Munoz and called for his sacking, but the Spaniard has emphasised the need for unity.

Speaking after the defeat, he said: “The performance was very strange. In the second half we had chances to score, but we are in difficulty now.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has called for togetherness. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“Everything is negative but it’s important we stay together, I need people to help me in this situation.

“I know how hard the players are working every day. We can put the focus on me, but I will continue until my last day.

“I am not stupid, I knew the situation when I signed here. I understand the unhappiness.”

Jamal Lowe opened the scoring for Swansea with a first-half penalty, before Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino added to the home side’s tally after the break.

Swansea had previously been winless in the Championship, starting the day as one of the three Championship sides still waiting for a win.