All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz calls for togetherness following fan backlash in Swansea City defeat

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has called for togetherness after fans chanted for him to be sacked during the 3-0 defeat to Swansea City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 19:04 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 19:04 BST

The Owls delivered another lacklustre performance in Wales, conceding three goals and offering no reply.

There were travelling supporters who turned on Munoz and called for his sacking, but the Spaniard has emphasised the need for unity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the defeat, he said: “The performance was very strange. In the second half we had chances to score, but we are in difficulty now.

Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has called for togetherness. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has called for togetherness. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has called for togetherness. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“Everything is negative but it’s important we stay together, I need people to help me in this situation.

“I know how hard the players are working every day. We can put the focus on me, but I will continue until my last day.

“I am not stupid, I knew the situation when I signed here. I understand the unhappiness.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamal Lowe opened the scoring for Swansea with a first-half penalty, before Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino added to the home side’s tally after the break.

Swansea had previously been winless in the Championship, starting the day as one of the three Championship sides still waiting for a win.

However, following wins for both Swansea and Middlesbrough, Wednesday are now the division’s only winless outfit.

Related topics:Swansea CityWalesJerry YatesJamal Lowe