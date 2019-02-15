Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees could return for Rotherham United derby trip

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Steve Bruce will make a call as to whether captain Tom Lees will return to the starting line-up for tomorrow's Championship derby at near-neighbours Rotherham United later today.

Lees has sat out the Owls' last two matches after sustaining a nasty gash to his shin in training last Friday, with Jordan Thorniley proving an impressive stand-in in the heart of defence in his absence in the games against Reading and Millwall.

Bruce, who reports no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Rotherham, where Wednesday boast an unbeaten sequence in the league stretching back to 1976, said: "He (Lees) has got a chance.

"He trained the other day and we will see how the reaction is. I would think a lot depends on this morning and we will he gets through.

"The young lad Thorniley has done remarkably well. However, Lees is my captain, so it is one I will decide on in the next few hours when I see how Tom is.

"It is great that a young lad can come in and step into the captain's shoes and do so well. I am pleased for him and of course, it is up to the manager now to make the right call and hopefully I will make the right one."