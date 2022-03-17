There are new leaders, with a number of sides also being upwardly mobile - while others have experienced descents. Here's the latest, with results in all competitions factored in.

1. Sheffield Wednesday WWWLWD (+3): Stymied by Accrington in midweek, maybe. But the statistics show that Wednesday have won eight of their last 11 league games, while losing just once in their last 15 League One appointments at Hillsborough. Impressive. Small wonder that the Owls, who crushed Cambridge 6-0 at the weekend, are ranked third in the division's latest six-match guide. Business numbers.

2: Rotherham United WDLDDW (+1): A minor bump in the road lately, perhaps. But the Millers have been quick to bring out the repair kit as all good sides like themselves do at the top of the table. After a painful home setback to rivals MK Dons, Rotherham rolled up their sleeves to chisel out an important point at Wycombe and secure a big three points against Lincoln. It's what top teams do, react early from a bit of adversity. The Millers have lost once in their past 13 league games, heading into the home straight.

3: Middlesbrough LWWLDW (+2): After a brutal night at Bramall Lane, Boro - and their manager Chris Wilder - have shown a strong jaw. Away form was bedeviling their top-six push after no league wins in 2022, but they have done something about the untimely bout of travel-sickness in the nick of time. Following a hard-fought point at a tough venue in Millwall, a team in the play-off mix, Boro triumphed at Birmingham in midweek on a psychologically important night. It's now all about the FA Cup for the Teessiders against Chelsea, where they will aim to have some fun and secure a tenth successive victory on home soil in all competitions. Boro are ranked seventh in the Championship's latest six-match guide.

4: Barnsley WWLDDW (+2): What a difference a month or so makes. After a 2-1 loss at Luton on February 8, the Reds were eight points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Reading, having played a game more. Now they are two points behind, having played the same amount of Championship games. They host the Royals in a huge game on April 2. First up is a derby at Bramall Lane, with Barnsley warming up with victory in a must-win home game with Bristol City, which eased the pain after being denied three points due to late levellers from Fulham and Stoke. Relegation-threatened they may be, but Barnsley are in their best form of the season. Seventh in the Championship's latest form guide over six games, Barnsley are unbeaten in five at Oakwell and have lost just twice in their past eight outings. There's a spot of hope again.

5: Huddersfield Town WWWLDL (-4): All good things must come to an end. Huddersfield suffered their first league reverse in 18 matches at Millwall in midweek. But let's pause for breath, it's been a magnificent run stretching back to late November. Town still boast a strong run without a defeat in home matches - nine in all - and they welcome Bournemouth in a biggie this weekend. The Terriers - without a win in their past three matches in all competitions - are still having a wonderful season and are ranked third in the Championship's latest six-match guide.

6: Sheffield United WLDWLD (+4): Seriously down on numbers, few sides will be relishing the international break as much to regroup as Sheffield United. A grueling schedule - also in terms of ranking of opponents - is testing their resolve and resources and catching up with them, with the Blades heading into Saturday's meeting with form side Barnsley on the back of a draw at Blackpool. After a dismal performance at Coventry, it was at least something for United, who have won just once in their past five matches and need to rest and recharge over the international break ahead of the run home.

AT THE SUMMIT: Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

7: Hull City DLWLDW (+1): It's all a bit chalk and cheese at the minute for City. They head into Saturday's home game with Luton - where they can do the Blades, Town and Boro a favour - on the back of a run of four successive home losses without so much as a goal, with a spot of homesickness having seeped in. On their travels, it's been far more rewarding of late. After a poor loss at Derby, Hull have conceded just one goal in their past five away games and recorded a highly-impressive midweek win at Coventry. Hull's home record is the worst in the Championship. Their away stats are the ninth best.

8: Leeds United LLLLLW (+2): They had to win on their biggest day for a few seasons on Sunday against Norwich and they thankfully did. In the nick of time. A late winner from Joe Gelhardt which will be recalled fondly in years to come helped secure the first win of the Jesse Marsch era and end a debilitating, morale-sapping run of six successive losses. To Wolves on Friday...

9: Bradford City LLLLWW (+2): After a quiet opening, the Mark Hughes era has lift-off by way of fine away wins at Hartlepool and Forest Green. In the process, City have recorded back-to-back league victories for the first time since August. Attention now turns to the home front. City are six without a League Two win at the Utilita Energy Stadium and have lost their last four in a row. They now face successive home matches. City's away form is the fifth best in League Two. Their home form is the 20th worst. Says it all, really.

10: Doncaster Rovers WLWDLL (-3): March is a defining month in the season of Doncaster Rovers and it has started badly by way of successive - if contrasting - losses to Cheltenham and Gillingham. On home soil, Rovers have lost eight of their last nine matches since Christmas. It is simply not good enough if they are going to have a chance of survival. Next up? A huge trip to fellow strugglers Fleetwood. Crunch time for Donny.

MIDDLESBROUGH: Kept their play-off bid on track with victory in Birmingham on Tuesday. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

11: Harrogate Town WDDLLL (-2): The season is in danger of petering out for Town, who have lost their past three League Two matches and are five without a win. Ranked a disappointing 18th in the division's latest six-match guide.