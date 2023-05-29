The forward spent seven years at Hillsborough, and was part of the Owls squad that reached the Championship play-off final in 2016. He now plies his trade in Austria with SC Rheindorf Altach, but has made the journey to London to watch his former club battle for a place in the second tier.
Sheffield Wednesday have tweeted a picture of the 33-year-old, underneath a caption reading ‘Atdhe is in the building’. The former fan favourite will be on commentary duty, joining the club’s regular host Rob O’Neill on the airwaves.
Nuhiu made a total of 277 appearances for the Owls, scoring 50 goals. He left in 2020, joining APOEL in Cyprus before signing for his current club, SC Rheindorf Altach.