Sheffield Wednesday cult hero Atdhe Nuhiu pictured at Wembley ahead of his former club's League One play-off final against Barnsley FC

Sheffield Wednesday cult hero Atdhe Nuhiu has been pictured at Wembley Stadium ahead of his former club’s League One play-off final showdown with Barnsley.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 14:32 BST

The forward spent seven years at Hillsborough, and was part of the Owls squad that reached the Championship play-off final in 2016. He now plies his trade in Austria with SC Rheindorf Altach, but has made the journey to London to watch his former club battle for a place in the second tier.

Sheffield Wednesday have tweeted a picture of the 33-year-old, underneath a caption reading ‘Atdhe is in the building’. The former fan favourite will be on commentary duty, joining the club’s regular host Rob O’Neill on the airwaves.

Nuhiu made a total of 277 appearances for the Owls, scoring 50 goals. He left in 2020, joining APOEL in Cyprus before signing for his current club, SC Rheindorf Altach.

The forward spent seven years at Hillsborough. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
The forward spent seven years at Hillsborough. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Related topics:Atdhe NuhiuLeague OneWembleyBarnsley FCLondonHillsborough