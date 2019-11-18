Sheffield Wednesday defender sets sights on revenge on international duty

Sheffield Wednesday's Scotland right-back Liam Palmer admits revenge is on his mind as he prepares to face Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Palmer made his international debut in the 3-0 defeat in Nur-Sultan which opened Scotland's European Championship qualification group.

Liam Palmer, left, in action for club side Sheffield Wednesday.

They close their Group I campaign against Kazakhstan on Tuesday night at Hampden with a different manager in place after Steve Clarke replaced Alex McLeish two games in.

Palmer agrees with Clarke that Scotland need to look forward to March's play-off campaign and beating Kazakhstan to seal third place and a hat-trick of wins would help with confidence and momentum.

But after waiting seven months for his second cap, Palmer is also looking to exorcise some demons from his debut.

Palmer, who made his fourth Scotland appearance in Saturday's win over Cyprus, said: "The boys who didn't play on Saturday, if they get a chance to play on Tuesday they will be keen to show what they can do and everyone is trying to stake a claim for, hopefully, two big games in March.

"Everyone is pushing towards that. It would be massive, not just for me obviously, but for everyone in the country, fans, if we can get there.

"But it's an old cliche, one game at a time, and just build from what is a winnable game and a bit of revenge for some of us who were out there at the start of the campaign.

"It's another element we will be looking to address."