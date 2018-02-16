Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup news: Cameron Dawson gets the nod to keep out Swansea

JOS LUHUKAY has confirmed that Cameron Dawson will start in goal for Sheffield Wednesday in tomorrow’s FA Cup last-16 encounter with Carlos Carvalhal’s Swansea City.

The 22-year-old Sheffield-born goalkeeper caught the eye in the Owls’ 3-1 home triumph over Reading in the previous round and will line up against the Swans as Wednesday seek to book their place in the quarter-finals of the cup for the first time in 21 years.

Owls goalkeeper Cameron Dawson: Faces Swansea City.

But the game comes too early for Tom Lees, who will feature again for the development squad on Monday after playing for an hour against Huddersfield Town at the start of this week.

Meanwhile, if all goes well, midfielder Barry Bannan could return to training in a fortnight’s time.

On the situation with Lees, head coach Luhukay, who will be without the cup-tied trio of Jordan Thorniley, Sean Clare and Jack Stobbs, said: “Tom needs more time. He lasted 60 minutes on Monday in the Under-23 game and this Monday, he will play possibly 90 minutes.

“These are the next steps and he is going in a good direction.”

On the timescale for Bannan in terms of his own return to the first-team fray, the Dutchman added: “It is difficult to say. Next week, he will be on the field with the fitness coaches.

“If everything goes well, he could be back in two weeks in first-team training.”