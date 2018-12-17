Sheffield Wednesday fans' forum is rescheduled

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY'S recently-cancelled fans' forum has been rescheduled for this Wednesday evening in the 1867 Lounge at Hillsborough (7pm).

The news comes after the postponement on safety grounds of a forum scheduled to take place 24 hours later at the Octagon Centre in the city.

The original date was cancelled by the University of Sheffield, who were fearful that trouble would erupt with disgruntled fans likely to be demanding answers following the Owls' troubled Championship campaign thus far.

Irate supporters have called for beleaguered head coach Jos Luhukay to be sacked at matches in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, chairman Dejphon Chansiri has reportedly held crisis talks with the Wednesday squad following their poor run of form, which had seen them win just once in their past ten matches and slip towards the relegation zone.

The option of live streams into the Charlton Suite and Springett Suite will be taken up by the club, should demand for tickets exceed supply for the rearranged forum.

Supporters are requested to apply for places from 10am on Tuesday morning via the club's online Ticket Office and successful applicants will be notified by return.