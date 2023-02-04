Sheffield Wednesday go top of League One after Calum Paterson strikes winner against Plymouth Argyle

Callum Paterson fired Sheffield Wednesday to top of League One in front of a bumper crowd of 33,442 at Hillsborough.

It’s fair to say the majority went home happy, dreaming of promotion back to the Championship, after Paterson’s seventh-minute goal proved decisive to leapfrog leaders Plymouth Argyle.

‘We’re Sheffield Wednesday, we’re top of the league’ serenaded the Owls fans, but Paterson had long departed, limping off with what looked like a hamstring injury. With third-placed Ipswich Town drawing at Cambridge, it could prove a big afternoon in the League One promotion race. The Owls are six points clear of Ipswich.

New signing Aden Flint was handed a first start in his second loan spell at Wednesday, with Akin Famewo missing out. Former Scotland international Paterson was switched to right wing-back, but it was the versatile forward who gave the Owls the perfect start on seven minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson scores against Plymouth Argyle during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

Will Vaulks’ cross from the right picked out Paterson who smashed it beyond Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper. The visitors lost Dan Scarr to injury, and Flint almost made it 2-0 but his close-range shot was kept out with Cooper seeming to flick the ball onto the post.

Cameron Dawson had to be alert to keep out Tyreik Wright’s 20-yard free kick. Plymouth’s afternoon suffered another blow when Cooper limped off to be replaced by back-up goalkeeper Callum Burton after half an hour.

Wednesday were forced into a change as Paterson collapsed with what looked a hamstring injury, on 56 minutes, Jack Hunt coming on in his place. The game had become disjointed - not helped by referee John Busby’s performance - but Wednesday spurned a great chance to make it 2-0.

The ball fell invitingly to Marvin Johnson, unmarked in the box, but with time to take the ball down, opted for a first-time volley which ballooned into the Kop. At the other end, Bali’s Mumba’s long-range strike went wide of Dawson’s left-hand post. The Owls were denied a second when George Byers tapped in Mallik Wilks’ cross, but the officials flagged for offside.