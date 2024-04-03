The pair are among the most exciting young talents on the books at S6 and it is at this time of year that important decisions on prospects are made. According to The Star, Phuthi and Onukwuli have both done enough to remain in the picture at Hillsborough.

There are reportedly plans to make sure the pair stay put as the time for squad changes approaches. However, it appears a number of their teammates could be cast aside.

The likes of Jay Glover, Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Luke Cook are said to be among those set to depart S6 following the conclusion of the current campaign. All have featured heavily for the Owls at youth level but failed to make senior breakthroughs.

Phuthi has been a key figure for Wednesday at under-21 level and made his senior debut against Coventry City back in December. The 19-year-old has also emerged on the international scene, winning a senior Zimbabwe debut. A right-back by trade, he signed his first professional contract with Wednesday last year.

Onukwuli is an attack-minded winger who joined the Owls last year from the Volenti Academy in London. Speaking about the 18-year-old following his arrival in South Yorkshire last year, Owls academy manager Steve Haslam said: “He’s a quick wide player who can go past people and those types of players excite you.