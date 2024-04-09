Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Middlesbrough lead way in Yorkshire Team of the Week

Here’s our latest line-up in a 5-3-2 formation. And who is the manager? There were several candidates.

Goalkeeper

Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United)

Luke Ayling impressed for Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

One of the very few Millers players who can hold their heads up high following a grim 2023-24, which has now ended in relegation. Fittingly, stayed strong as the last rites were applied by Plymouth.

Defence

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)

The Leeds loanee is doing his level best to earn a permanent deal on Teesside. Impressive against Swansea as Boro’s late flourish continued.

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

Strong and won his battles on the ground and in the air and marshalled Town’s backline well en route to a big and relieving three points versus Millwall.

Bambo Diaby (Sheffield Wednesday)

Produced a commanding display at the back as the Owls secured a hugely important three points at QPR and dragged the hosts back into the relegation frame.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Classy performance from the defender on his return to the starting line-up at Cardiff with City still having an inkling of play-off hope.

Marked his 100th appearance in the claret and amber with a typically committed and whole-hearted display, crowned by a match-winning goal versus Gillingham and provided another nudge to Graham Alexander in his quest to clinch a new contract.

Midfield

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Running hot at the minute and followed up his fine performance against Wrexham with an encore at Morecambe - netting twice as League Two’s form side won for the sixth game in a row.

Fabio Carvalho (Hull City)

Showed his sublime talent and poise with two goals as City stayed alive at Cardiff.

Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday)

QPR struggled to contain the winger following his arrival in an influential showing. Scored a goal and set up another. Excellent.

Forwards

Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United)

Scored for the second successive weekend at Bramall Lane and crowned another indefatigable performance of character in the red and white versus Chelsea.

Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough)

Netted with two fabulous finishes to take his goals tally up to 12th for the season against Swansea. The striker has notched five goals in his last seven Boro appearances and is ending his maiden campaign in English football nicely.