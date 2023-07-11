All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday 'in talks' with ex-Watford and Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney over player-coach role

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks with ex-Watford forward Troy Deeney over a player-coach role at the club.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:56 BST

Deeney is familiar with new Owls boss Xisco Munoz, having worked with the Spaniard during their time at Watford. The forward is now 35 and has not found a new club since being released by Birmingham City at the end of the 2022/23 season.

According to Mail Online, Deeney is in talks with the Owls regarding a potential reunion with his former boss. It a move was to materialise, it would mark Deeney’s first official step into coaching.

The bulk of his playing career has been spent at Watford, for whom he made 419 appearances over the course of 11 years. He left in 2021 to join Birmingham and spent two seasons with the Blues before departing.

Deeney is familiar with new Owls boss Xisco Munoz. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty ImagesDeeney is familiar with new Owls boss Xisco Munoz. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
