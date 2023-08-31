Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly enquired about taking Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden on loan.

The Owls have endured a turbulent start to the current campaign, with their most recent defeat coming in the Carabao Cup at the hands of Mansfield Town.

However, with the transfer window still open, the club continue to be linked with potential new additions.

Among the names to have been mentioned as a potential Owls target is Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick, although they have also been linked with his teammate Isaac Hayden.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, both Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion have asked about taking the combative midfielder on loan.

He tweeted: “West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday among the Championship clubs to have asked Newcastle about taking midfielder Isaac Hayden on loan.

"Hayden saw a move to Luton [Town] collapse this week. Fellow Magpies outcast Jeff Hendrick also heading to the second tier.”

Hayden spent time on loan at Norwich City last season, having slipped down the pecking order amid a recruitment spree at Newcastle.