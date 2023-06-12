All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Sheffield Wednesday linked with Arsenal's former Coventry City, Rotherham United and Lincoln City loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Arsenal prodigy Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

The 19-year-old has accumulated an impressive amount of experience across loan spells in the EFL with Lincoln City, Rotherham United and Coventry City. He was also part of the England under-20s squad that was recently knocked out of the FIFA U20 World Cup by Italy.

According to The Star, sources have said he is among the players to have been discussed at Wednesday but that no formal approach has been made. Darren Moore’s side clinched promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs but must now prepare for what looks set to be a tough second tier season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite his young age, Norton-Cuffy would bring Championship experience to Hillsborough as well as his ability to pose an attacking threat from right-back. Last season, he made a total of 45 appearances for Coventry in all competitions.

Norton-Cuffy helped Coventry reach the Championship play-off final. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesNorton-Cuffy helped Coventry reach the Championship play-off final. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Norton-Cuffy helped Coventry reach the Championship play-off final. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Related topics:ArsenalCoventry CityLincoln CityRotherham UnitedItalyEFLEngland