The 19-year-old has accumulated an impressive amount of experience across loan spells in the EFL with Lincoln City, Rotherham United and Coventry City. He was also part of the England under-20s squad that was recently knocked out of the FIFA U20 World Cup by Italy.

According to The Star, sources have said he is among the players to have been discussed at Wednesday but that no formal approach has been made. Darren Moore’s side clinched promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs but must now prepare for what looks set to be a tough second tier season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his young age, Norton-Cuffy would bring Championship experience to Hillsborough as well as his ability to pose an attacking threat from right-back. Last season, he made a total of 45 appearances for Coventry in all competitions.