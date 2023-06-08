Sheffield Wednesday linked with Rotherham United striker as Doncaster Rovers keepers sign new deals

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are among a clutch of Championship clubs interested in Rotherham United's in-demand forward Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Republic of Ireland international's deal expires at the end of June, with the 26-year-old having been the subject of considerable speculation for some time.

The Millers are keen to retain Ogbene - who struck nine times for the club last term - and tie him down to an extended deal but are conscious of a spate of interest in the player, who has so far rejected the Millers' overtures to stay.

Interested parties are said to include Wednesday.

Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Ogbene was linked with a move in the January transfer window, with the likes of Swansea City and Millwall maintaining interest in the player.

Millers chief Matt Taylor revealed that bids were turned down in January, while the frontman admitted back in March that the speculation over his future in the winter window had affected him.

Wednesday will visit Doncaster Rovers in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 25 (7pm).

Meanwhile, young Rovers goalkeepers Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley have signed new deals.

Thorne-born Jones, 24, who is the club's longest-serving senior player, has signed a new two-year contract.

The academy graduate has made 38 senior appearances.

Bottomley, 20, yet to make his bow for Rovers, has penned a 12-month deal.

York City will sign forward Cedric Main upon the expiry of his contract with Blyth Spartans.