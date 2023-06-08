All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Sheffield Wednesday linked with Rotherham United striker as Doncaster Rovers keepers sign new deals

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are among a clutch of Championship clubs interested in Rotherham United's in-demand forward Chiedozie Ogbene.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 8th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

The Republic of Ireland international's deal expires at the end of June, with the 26-year-old having been the subject of considerable speculation for some time.

The Millers are keen to retain Ogbene - who struck nine times for the club last term - and tie him down to an extended deal but are conscious of a spate of interest in the player, who has so far rejected the Millers' overtures to stay.

Interested parties are said to include Wednesday.

Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ogbene was linked with a move in the January transfer window, with the likes of Swansea City and Millwall maintaining interest in the player.

Millers chief Matt Taylor revealed that bids were turned down in January, while the frontman admitted back in March that the speculation over his future in the winter window had affected him.

Wednesday will visit Doncaster Rovers in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 25 (7pm).

Meanwhile, young Rovers goalkeepers Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley have signed new deals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thorne-born Jones, 24, who is the club's longest-serving senior player, has signed a new two-year contract.

The academy graduate has made 38 senior appearances.

Bottomley, 20, yet to make his bow for Rovers, has penned a 12-month deal.

York City will sign forward Cedric Main upon the expiry of his contract with Blyth Spartans.

The 25-year-old has also played for fellow non-league sides FC United of Manchester and South Shields.

Related topics:Matt TaylorRotherham UnitedSheffield WednesdayChiedozie OgbeneRepublic of IrelandFC United of Manchester