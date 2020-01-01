Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk left fuming as opposite number Hull City’s Grant McCann drives off with points

Grant McCann started yesterday’s Yorkshire derby angry, but at full-time it was his opposite number, Garry Monk, who was spitting feathers.

Hull City coach McCann was put out at having to park ten minutes from Hillsborough, and at the inhospitable treatment his team received inside it.

Grant McCann

But Sheffield Wednesday manager Monk’s dissatisfaction was all about his team’s mentality in a third straight defeat, secured by Jarrod Bowen’s 61st-minute goal.

“I’m not happy at all,” he commented. “It’s been a poor week from us.

“Two weeks before, there were a lot of positives, a lot of good stuff and good results, showing exactly what we’re capable of and within a week, three defeats. Of course that’s not good enough.

“I feel angry and disappointed.

“I’ve seen exactly what they’re capable of and this week I’ve seen exactly the other side of it. That always gives you food for thought as a manager.

“They’re a good group but the demand to be successful has to be ferocious, every single day through difficult, demanding periods of the season.”

McCann was delighted with the control Hull showed on the pitch, less so with their treatment off it.

“Sheffield Wednesday tried to knock us, even when we got to the stadium,” he claimed. “They made me park ten minutes away in my car, which was strange, and turned all the plugs off in the changing room so we didn’t have any music, but these things are here to test you.

“The hospitality wasn’t very good, I have to say, the stewards were arguing with my staff over plugs, it was ridiculous.

“But we got the job done. I thought we controlled large parts of the game. (There were) one or two scary moments, at the end when the ball flashed across our goal and maybe a set play, but apart from that I thought we were in control and deserved to win. We looked dangerous when we went forward and we had some good opportunities.”

Monk pleaded ignorance to the claims of off-field gamesmanship saying: “I don’t hand out the car park passes. I have to park 15 minutes from the ground.”

Bowen’s 17th goal this season will only increase interest during this month’s transfer window, but McCann insisted: “The club are not actively looking to sell Jarrod, definitely not in this window, but money talks.

“It’s going to take a hell of a lot of money to prise him away. We feel we’re in a good position to keep moving up this league and he’s key to that.”