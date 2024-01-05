Sheffield Wednesday midfielder completes loan move to League One outfit Charlton Athletic
The 25-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Owls this season, making just eight league appearances. He will now link up with the Addicks, who sit 14th in League One.
After putting pen to paper on the loan deal, Bakinson said: “I’m buzzing to get it over the line and I’m very happy to be here. I can’t wait to show the fans and my teammates what I can do.
"My conversations with Michael Appleton have all been really positive and he was one of the big reasons why I wanted to come here.”
Charlton boss Michael Appleton added: “Tyreeq is six foot three and he gives us a physicality in midfield.
"He can play as a holding midfielder or a box-to-box midfielder because he’s got the ability to get up and down the pitch when he wants and needs to.
"He can do that from a physical point of view, but he’s also got the discipline to sit in there when required. Tyreeq has played at big clubs has been promoted twice, so he brings a lot of experience to the group as well.”