Danny Rohl’s side are in a rich vein of form and have now won each of their last four league games. Whereas it was once difficult to praise the Owls, it is now difficult not to heap it upon them.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Hillsborough.

James Beadle - Made some important saves, even if he did frighten the Hillsborough faithful at times with his distribution. 7

Dominic Iorfa looked sharp on his return to the starting XI. Image: Steve Ellis

Pol Valentin - Adventured down the right flank but did not shirk his defensive responsibilities. 7

Michael Ihiekwe – Marshaled the defence admirably and made some crucial blocks. 7

Di’Shon Bernard – A solid performance from the Owls defender. 7

Dominic Iorfa - Looked sharp considering he was making his first start in 94 days. Showed plenty of desire to surge forward from the back. 7

Marvin Johnson - An engine down the left. It is easy to see why he is in favour under Rohl. 7

Will Vaulks - An industrious if somewhat unspectacular display in the heart of midfield. 7

Barry Bannan - As busy as ever before he was substituted at the break. 6

Ian Poveda - A persistent thorn in Plymouth’s side as he continues to endear himself to the Hillsborough faithful. Unlucky to see a goal chalked off in the first half. 8

Djeidi Gassama - Put in the hard yards and showed plenty of quality on the ball. Showed nerves of steel to slot past Hazard and open the scoring. 8

Ike Ugbo - May not have added to his goal tally but registered a crucial assist. Worked the channels tirelessly and stretched the Plymouth defence. 7

Substitutes

Momo Diaby - Settled into the game after an early lapse in concentration. 6

Bailey Cadamarteri - Worked tirelessly after being introduced from the bench and was unlucky not to register an assist after teeing up Johnson. 6

Bambo Diaby - Did his job keeping Plymouth at bay late on. 6

Anthony Musaba - Introduced as the tide was turning in Plymouth’s favour and therefore was not involved much from an attacking point of view. 6