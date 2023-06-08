According to Portugese outlet O Jogo, Da Costa has been ‘regularly observed’ by both of the Premier League clubs. Aged just 15, he has also reportedly been watched by Sporting CP.

The prospect has been described in the O Jogo report as a winger who counts speed and dribbling among his main characteristics. He is said to have been born in England to a Portugese-Angolan father, making him eligible to represent Portugal at international level. O Jogo have claimed he has been involved with Portugal at youth level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether he will be lured away from Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, which produced current first-team stars Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer. Among the graduates from recent years are Matt Penney and George Hirst, who were both recently on the books of Ipswich Town.