So, in this first instalment in a series of Sheffield Wednesday brainteasers, designed to catch out all but the most well informed of Owls fans, we delve into the archive and ask you: just how well do you know Sheffield Wednesday FC and do you recognise some of these huge characters who have all contributed to the history of Hillsborough down the years?
Try it out with your friends down the pub and see who really does know their stuff!
1. Q: Name the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper captured in full flight
A: Top bins - White Hart Lane, 1965 and the keeper beaten at full stretch by a Sheffield Wednesday strike is one Pat Jennings.
Photo: Getty
2. Q: Any Owls fan worth their salt can name this Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper but how many caps did he win for England?
A: The answer to the question 'who is this Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper' is, of course, Ron Springett, but did you know he picked up 33 caps for England?
Photo: Getty
3. Q: Trouble brewing at Hillsborough HQ, but can you name this manager and for a bonus point, which club did he go on to manage after Sheffield Wednesday?
A: Definitely a teaser this one, but the answer is: Harry Catterick. After resigning his position in 1961 he went on to manage ... Everton!
Photo: Getty
4. Q: Kicking cousins: Jack and Redfern Froggatt get their heads together but which club did Jack play for?
A: Portsmouth! This photo was taken in 1952 at Chelsea FC's ground before they played for England against Wales at Wembley.
Photo: (Photo by Reg Birkett/Keystone/Getty Images)