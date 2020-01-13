Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Rotherham United lead way in Team of the Week selection John Fleck, Morgan Fox and Kyle Vassell are among our starting line-up this week. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say NO LESS than ten representatives come from South Yorkshire clubs in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week with Rotherham United leading the way with three nominations. Here is our latest line-up in a 3-5-2 formation. Huddersfield Town in market to add more new faces in battle to pull clear of danger