Sheffield Wednesday sing redemption song as brave Barnsley FC's hearts are shattered - Leon Wobschall

ON their previous visit to this revered part of the capital, Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday followers came to Wembley full of hope and yearning back on the Spring Bank Holiday weekend of 2016.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th May 2023, 19:14 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 19:38 BST

Only one would be afforded the glorious sensation which is bestowed upon winners – and only one would experience that joyous feeling on the same occasion this time around.

Barnsley were victorious in their 2016 final against Millwall, 24 hours after Wednesday hearts were broken by Hull City. Here, there was redemption for one of football’s venerable old clubs and a role reversal.

In front of his watching father Dean, the Hull City hero of 2008, Josh Windass delivered a moment for the ages with the last action of the game.

WE CAN BE HEROES: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mats during the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PAWE CAN BE HEROES: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mats during the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
WE CAN BE HEROES: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mats during the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

It will go down in Owls folklore along with similarly feted strikes from Chris Waddle and John Sheridan on the hallowed turf. Boy's Own stuff, like that that Peterborough second leg.

Some 44,000 Wednesday supporters came down to the capital with a hi-ho in their voices – mindful that there would be no silver lining if promotion was not secured.

A change of end from that day in 2016 saw Wednesdayites take over the east end of Wembley, colonising it with a sea of blue and white.

The devout hope being that it would yield a change of luck on a day when they significantly outnumbered their Yorkshire rivals again. It did.

KILLER BLOW: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass (right) pounces with just seconds of extra time remaining to head home the goal that defeated Barnsley 1-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PAKILLER BLOW: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass (right) pounces with just seconds of extra time remaining to head home the goal that defeated Barnsley 1-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PA
KILLER BLOW: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass (right) pounces with just seconds of extra time remaining to head home the goal that defeated Barnsley 1-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Yet it was so cruel on Barnsley's broken players who performed so admirably after being controversially reduced to 10 men just after the interval when Adam Phillips achieved unwanted notoriety.

The respect between two of football’s good guys in Michael Duff and Darren Moore was obvious ahead of kick-off. Their embrace was a warm and genuine one. There was respect at the end, but Moore could say little to his opposite number.

In a bid to demystify the Wembley factor, Duff (pictured) spoke about the pitch being green with the same white lines and dimensions of countless others – he was also expecting three officials in black to 'annoy everyone.'

The man in the middle in Tim Robinson would wind up the Barnsley manager.

DESPAIR: Barnsley's Mads Andersen (left), Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching look dejected after Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass scores the winning goal at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PADESPAIR: Barnsley's Mads Andersen (left), Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching look dejected after Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass scores the winning goal at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PA
DESPAIR: Barnsley's Mads Andersen (left), Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching look dejected after Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass scores the winning goal at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PA

From military stock, Duff's father John was a member of the Royal Air Force. Their motto is Per Ardua Ad Astra, which roughly translates as 'through adversity to the stars."

Barnsley handled vicissitudes commendably, but the final cut ran deepest. Barnsley's crestfallen players slumped to the turf at the final whistle. No words.

There were also heads in hands when Luca Connell missed a glorious chance early on in extra time – a moment that will haunt him.

There was a cigarette paper between these sides at the interval. It was tight and tense – as many predicted. The big moments went for Wednesday. A non-penalty award and then a contentious dismissal.

Barnsley's lionhearts got stronger, but the exertions would take their toll in the second half of extra time. They deserved a shot at penalties and to be denied that was cruel. Football can be so cruel. It is Wednesday's time.

