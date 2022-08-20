Sheffield Wednesday target Mallik Wilks tells Hull City he wants to leave the club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls were reported to have agreed personal terms with the ex-Leeds and Barnsley man last month but there was disagreement with Hull over the transfer fee.

Wilks has one year running on his deal with City but has been on the fringes since Shota Arveladze took charge at Hull midway through last season.

He featured as Hull lost to Bradford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup earlier this month and was a second-half substitute as Arveladze’s side drew with Burnley in midweek.

Sheffield Wednesday Mallik Wilks has told Hull City he wants to leave the club. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

The 23-year-old was not involved as the Tigers were beaten 5-2 by West Brom on Saturday afternoon and Arveladze confirmed that the striker had expressed a desire to leave.

"He wanted to leave. He really made it clear that he didn't want to stay. It is difficult,” said Arveladze.

"It is about his decision. I was trying to make things better for him, I played him in some games but he wanted to go.