Xisco Munoz says he is happy with the numbers in his Sheffield Wednesday squad after the signing of Djeidi Gassama – now he is on the lookout for something "special" on the market.

IN THE MARKET: But Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz is happy with his squad size now

Gassama, the 10th signing of a very busy window for the Owls coach, who oversaw nine of the recruits (Reece James making his loan permanent was already in the pipeline), takes the numbers in the first team squad to 25, which is what Munoz was looking for.

But now he will keep an eye on the Premier League loans market in particular to see if he can find anyone who will raise the quality levels.

"Right now I'm happy with the squad because now we have two players for each position and this is very nice," said Munoz, whose side go in search of their first Championship win of the season at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

"We will see what happens at the weekend.

"In the last four weeks we've incorporated nine players into our team. It's a big job to do that in five weeks.

"Now we need to find something special. I know it's difficult but we will do our best.

"Everybody's in the same situation, the market is the market so we will see who we can bring, who can stay with us.

"Right now we try to get some Premier League loans but sometimes it's not what you want, it's what you can do.

"We are waiting on some players.

"We are trying."

The former Watford coach was at great pains to stress his primary focus is on beating Preston, and he had some positive, if vague, team news to share.

Munoz does not like to reveal his hand before games but did say Barry Bannan trained well on Thursday suffering an ankle injury requring injections in the League Cup against Stockport County. If there is no reaction on Friday, he should be in contention.